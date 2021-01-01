‘Rudiger isn’t good enough to play for Chelsea’ – Schwarzer surprised Tomori is seeing AC Milan move sanctioned

The former Blues goalkeeper believes Frank Lampard should be overlooking a German centre-half, with there better options available to him

Antonio Rudiger has been told he is not good enough to play for , with former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer surprised that other options are being overlooked as Fikayo Tomori edges ever closer to joining .

Frank Lampard has plenty of centre-half options available to him at Stamford Bridge.

Experienced Brazilian Thiago Silva was added to that talent pool during the summer of 2020, with the 36-year-old quickly taking on an important role in west London.

The South American has become a regular for Lampard, with the biggest decision facing the Blues boss appearing to be who to play alongside a former star.

Kurt Zouma has been a go-to selection, but Rudiger has come back into favour of late.

He has been unable to help Chelsea find the kind of consistency they require in order to mount a Premier League title push, with Schwarzer of the opinion that Lampard needs to shuffle his pack again.

The ex-Blues goalkeeper told Stadium Astro of a international defender: “I’m very surprised Rudiger is back in the side because I don’t think he’s that great a defender.

“I don’t think he’s good enough to play for Chelsea. I think he has had enough opportunities.

“Yes, last season or the season before he had a lot of injury issues, but I think Kurt Zouma next to Silva is the best combination. They showed a couple of weeks ago how good they are together.

“They are going to have a dip in form sometimes but I’d look to keep it simple, play a way into form.

“[Andreas] Christensen, I think, is a good player to have there or thereabouts if you need him. Tomori as well, I would play him ahead of Rudiger. I’m surprised that Tomori is out of the side altogether. “

Tomori is out of mind at present and may soon be out of sight.

The 23-year-old international is closing in on a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan that will include the option for a permanent move to be made once an initial loan spell comes to a close.

“If he does go there on loan, there is the potential for a buyout clause,” Schwarzer added.

“AC Milan will sign him with that option. He’s a good young player. He’s going to make mistakes but he’s still learning and has the potential to be a really good centre-half.”