How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals will host the Detroit Tigers to start an electrifying MLB action on May 20, 2024, at 7:40 pm EDT.

The Kansas City Royals have won their last four home games. They have performed exceptionally well, with an 18-8 record at home and a 29-19 overall record. They have a 9-3 record when they hit two or more home runs.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are 23-23 overall and 13-10 on the road. With a batting average of.234, they are ranked 10th in the American League.

This approaching meeting will be the fourth encounter between these teams this season.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers in a high-voltage MLB match on 20 May 2024, 7:40 pm EDT at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date May 20 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers on Fubo TV and the FS1 television channel. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

Josh Taylor is placed on the 60-day injured list with a bicep injury.

Key player Jake Brentz is ruled out for 15 days due to his hamstring strain.

Carlos Hernandez will be absent for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

Detroit Tigers Team News

Key player Shelby Miller has been added to the 15-day injured list with ulnar nerve inflammation.

Kenta Maeda is out from the team's lineup for 15 days due to his illness.

Sawyer Gipson-Long will be absent for 60 days with a groin issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers in MLB matchups: