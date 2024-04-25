How to watch today’s Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

The Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB matchup on April 25, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals have hit 28 home runs so far this season, which ranks them fifth in Major League Baseball. They average 1.2 homers per game.

The Blue Jays' pitching team has earned a run average of 4.18, which ranks them 22nd in the league.

The Royals and the Blue Jays have met three times this season. The Royals have won two of the three meetings.

Here's all you need to know before Thursday's MLB action, including how to watch the Royals vs. Blue Jays game.

Royals vs Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 25, 2024 Time 2:10 pm ET / 11:10 am PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Royals vs Blue Jays online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Royals and the Blue Jays on ESPN and DirecTV Stream.

Royals vs Blue Jays Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

Justin Turner is a 39-year-old seasoned pro and a key player for the Blue Jays as an infielder and designated hitter.

Carlos Hernandez is on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder problem.

Pitcher Jake Brentz is also out for 15 days.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

26-year-old American pitcher Cole Ragans is a key strike-thrower.

Kevin Kiermaier hurt his hip and is on the 10-day injured list.

Alek Manoah is also out with a shoulder injury and has been put on the 15-day injury list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB matchups: