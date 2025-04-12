How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru , as well as start time and team news.

The Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ready to face off against each other to begin the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Game on April 13, 2025, at 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT.

The Jaipur-based team, the Rajasthan Royals, has only won two of their first five games. They lost badly against the Gujarat Titans by 58 runs in their most recent game. The team will require improved performance from players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana, who have not yet lived up to expectations, even if captain Sanju Samson has been their batting stalwart.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won three of their last five games, although they recently suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. RCB can rely on their potent opening pair, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Compared to prior seasons, their bowling, which is led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has significantly improved.

RR vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an epic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Game on April 13, 2025, at 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Date April 13, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan

How to watch RR vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channels: WillowTV

Live Stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match online with Willow TV. Numerous cable companies, such as Verizon Fios, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Dish, offer this channel.

There are also several streaming options for cord-cutters. Over-the-top (OTT) services such as Sling TV and Fubo provide Willow TV for streaming. Willow TV can be added to your current Sling TV service or purchased separately for as little as $10 a month.

Another excellent choice for enjoying the IPL in the US is Fubo, which charges $11.99 a month for Willow TV as a component of its Zee Family add-on. Remember that the base plans on Fubo start at $84.99 a month.

RR vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team News

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have only won two of their first five games. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana have not yet found their best form, but Sanju Samson has been leading from the front with the bat.

Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag have contributed with short appearances. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande are providing strong support for Jofra Archer, who has returned to rhythm, and their bowling has appeared more accurate.

In the middle overs, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga have been an important spin combination.

RR Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, and Tarun Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Team News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) boasts three victories from 5 games. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have provided them with strong starts, whereas Rajat Patidar has done an excellent job of stabilizing the middle.

Their bowling attack has been impressive; Yash Dayal is performing well at the end, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are driving the pace.

The spin unit has gained depth because of Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against RR

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five games played by the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL matchups: