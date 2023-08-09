Ross Barkley is back in the Premier League! Luton Town sign former Chelsea star in surprise free transfer

Ross Barkley has signed for Premier League new boys Luton Town on a free transfer following his release from Ligue 1 side Nice.

Barkley left Nice in the summer

Midfielder started just nine games in Ligue 1

At 29 he boasts 33 caps for England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hatters have snapped up the former Chelsea man ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton this weekend on a free transfer. The length of his contract hasn't been disclosed.

WHAT HE SAID: On joining the club, Barkley said: “Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation. I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 29, the Liverpudlian brings a wealth of Premier League experience, having made 232 top-flight appearances across his career thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUTON? Rob Edwards' side are set to take on the Seagulls in their first-ever Premier League outing this Saturday at the Amex Stadium.