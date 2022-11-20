Ronaldo won't be just a 'guest' at 2022 World Cup & can still play 'at highest level', insists ex-Real Madrid team-mate Casillas
- Ronaldo has disappointed at Man Utd
- Portugal star crucial to World Cup hopes
- Ex-Real Madrid co-star has backed him
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has faced a lot of criticism this season for his performances and behaviour at Manchester United, with questions now being asked over his future after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He has started just four of the 10 Premier League matches in which he has featured this term and scored only one goal, but Casillas insists he cannot be written off heading into the World Cup.
WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his top candidates to win the Golden Boot in Qatar, Casillas tipped Lionel Messi and Neymar as options, before turning his attention to his ex-Real Madrid co-star. "It seems that Cristiano has come to the World Cup as a guest and people don't count on him because of all the trouble he has at Manchester United, but..." he said to Marca. "I do [have him as a contender]. When people talk about Cris they forget what he has done. Come on, he doesn't forget, because he knows what he's done. But I would always like him on my team. Cristiano still has the string to play at the highest level."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, 37, could be playing at his last ever World Cup with Portugal this year. The attacker became the all-time top scorer in international football last year, having scored 117 times in 191 senior appearances, so the Portugal captain will be a pivotal part of his team's hopes in Qatar.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Ronaldo and his international team-mates begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday when they take on Ghana.
Editors' Picks
- Qatar outclassed! Winners and losers as Ecuador's Enner Valencia leaves hosts facing early elimination
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever
- 'Don't wake me up! Let me enjoy this dream!' - How Salvatore Schillaci became the hero of Italia 90
- Karim Benzema's World Cup withdrawal is a bitter blow for France - but also Qatar 2022