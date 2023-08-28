Romelu Lukaku will get his move! Chelsea agree £5m loan deal with Roma as striker agrees to take pay cut

Romelu Lukaku will reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma after Chelsea accepted a £5 million ($6m) loan offer from the Italian side.

  • Lukaku to join Roma on loan
  • Striker reunited with Jose Mourinho
  • Roma to pay £5m fee and £6m wages

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma have agreed to pay £5m to loan Lukaku for the season, according to The Telegraph. The Belgian striker has accepted a wage cut so that Chelsea will not have to cover any part of the £6m ($8m) salary he will earn in Rome.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was beginning to look like Lukaku would remain at Chelsea this season after he rejected moves to Inter, Juventus and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Chelsea were desperate to sell the 30-year-old, but now at least they won't have him on the wage bill for the rest of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Lukaku will return to Italy and play under Mourinho, who coached him at Manchester United. The striker - who Chelsea signed from Inter for £97.5m ($135m) in 2021 - has had to agree to a further wage cut in the event that he returns to Chelsea after this season. He still has three years remaining on his contract.

