Romania vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Romania will take on Ukraine in the group stage of Euro 2024 at the Fussball Arena Munich on Monday.
Both these teams are set to begin their European Championship campaign alongside Belgium and Slovakia in Group E. A rejuvenated Romanian team arrives having topped their qualifying group, whereas Ukraine advanced via the playoffs.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Romania vs Ukraine kick-off time
|Date:
|June 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9am ET
|Venue:
|Fussball Arena Munich
The match will be played at the Fussball Arena Munich on Monday, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Romania vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Romania team news
The identity of Romania's solitary striker for the Euros is still under debate, with Denis Alibec, George Puscas, and Denis Dragus all competing for the starting spot upfront.
With no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their first game, Romania will be looking field their strongest lineup to grab three points.
Romania predicted XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Man, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Niță, Moldovan, Târnovanu
|Defenders:
|Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Bancu, Burcă, Mogoș, Racovițan
|Midfielders:
|Marin, Cicâldău, Hagi, Olaru, Răzvan Marin, Stanciu, Sorescu, Șut
|Forwards:
|Alibec, Pușcaș, Mihăilă, Coman, Drăguș, Man, Bîrligea
Ukraine team news
Serhiy Rebrov's preferred left-back will be absent on Monday due to Vitaliy Mykolenko's ankle injury. Hence, Oleksandr Zinchenko is anticipated to transition from midfield to fill in for the Everton defender's absence.
Ukraine predicted XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Konoplya, Svatok, Taloverov, Zabarnyi, Zinchenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko
|Midfielders:
|Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov
|Forwards:
|Yaremchuk, Mudryk, Dovbyk, Tsyhankov, Vanat
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/05/16
|Romania 3 - 4 Ukraine
|Friendly
|09/02/11
|Romania 2 - 2 P Ukraine
|Friendly
|29/05/10
|Ukraine 3 - 2 Romania
|Friendly
|20/08/03
|Ukraine 0 - 2 Romania
|Friendly
|27/03/02
|Romania 4 - 1 Ukraine
|Friendly