Romania vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Romania and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news

Romania will take on Ukraine in the group stage of Euro 2024 at the Fussball Arena Munich on Monday.

Both these teams are set to begin their European Championship campaign alongside Belgium and Slovakia in Group E. A rejuvenated Romanian team arrives having topped their qualifying group, whereas Ukraine advanced via the playoffs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Romania vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: June 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 9am ET Venue: Fussball Arena Munich

The match will be played at the Fussball Arena Munich on Monday, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Romania team news

The identity of Romania's solitary striker for the Euros is still under debate, with Denis Alibec, George Puscas, and Denis Dragus all competing for the starting spot upfront.

With no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their first game, Romania will be looking field their strongest lineup to grab three points.

Romania predicted XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Man, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niță, Moldovan, Târnovanu Defenders: Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Bancu, Burcă, Mogoș, Racovițan Midfielders: Marin, Cicâldău, Hagi, Olaru, Răzvan Marin, Stanciu, Sorescu, Șut Forwards: Alibec, Pușcaș, Mihăilă, Coman, Drăguș, Man, Bîrligea

Ukraine team news

Serhiy Rebrov's preferred left-back will be absent on Monday due to Vitaliy Mykolenko's ankle injury. Hence, Oleksandr Zinchenko is anticipated to transition from midfield to fill in for the Everton defender's absence.

Ukraine predicted XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin Defenders: Konoplya, Svatok, Taloverov, Zabarnyi, Zinchenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov Forwards: Yaremchuk, Mudryk, Dovbyk, Tsyhankov, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/05/16 Romania 3 - 4 Ukraine Friendly 09/02/11 Romania 2 - 2 P Ukraine Friendly 29/05/10 Ukraine 3 - 2 Romania Friendly 20/08/03 Ukraine 0 - 2 Romania Friendly 27/03/02 Romania 4 - 1 Ukraine Friendly

Useful links