Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League semi-final

Roma will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of the Europa League at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

Roma beat AC Milan in the previous round of the competition over two legs but have since managed to only win one out of their last three games. Leverkusen beat West Ham in the quarter-final but are now winless in their last three games. Fans can expect a tough fight between these two teams.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma will miss right-back Zeki Celik as he is suspended following his red card in the Milan second leg. However, Bryan Cristante will return from a European suspension. Diego Llorente and Leandro Paredes are also back after serving Serie A bans last weekend.

Romelu Lukaku, known for his Europa League prowess with seven goals this season and 27 in total, is back in full training after missing the Naples trip.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Granit Xhaka, pivotal in midfield for Die Werkself, will return from suspension after sitting out the Stuttgart draw.

Adam Hlozek and Borja Iglesias are the only injury concerns for the visitors, though they might still play on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Boniface, Schick, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 19/05/23 Europa League Bayer Leverkusen 0 - 0 Roma 12/05/23 Europa League Roma 1 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen 05/11/15 Champions League Roma 3 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen 21/10/15 Champions League Bayer Leverkusen 4 - 4 Roma 03/11/04 Champions League Roma 1 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen

