How to watch today’s Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET.

Colorado Rockies are ranked 5th in the NL West with a record of 8 wins and 26 losses, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have a good record of 15 wins and 21 losses, ranking them 4th in the NL West as of writing this.

Colorado Rockies struggle at home with a record of 5 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants have a moderate away record with 15 wins and 21 losses.

The Colorado Rockies average 3.62 runs per game, currently ranking them 25th in the league for now. The San Francisco Giants, however, are in 23rd position with 3.67 runs per game on average.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Date and Kick-off Time

The high-voltage MLB battle between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants will take place on May 07, 2024, at 8:40 pm EDT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

Date May 07, 2024 Time 8:40 pm ET / 5:40 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Colorado Rockies Team News

26-year-old outfielder Nolan Jones is on the 10-day injured list with his back injury.

Kyle Freeland is listed on the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Bird is unavailable for the Rockies because of his left knee surgery.

San Francisco Giants Team News

Catcher Tom Murphy, 33, is on the 10-day injured list with his head injury.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is moved to the 15-day injured list.

Another left-handed pitcher Ethan Small is also unavailable for the upcoming matchup because of a right oblique strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups: