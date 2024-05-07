This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today’s Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET.

Colorado Rockies are ranked 5th in the NL West with a record of 8 wins and 26 losses, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have a good record of 15 wins and 21 losses, ranking them 4th in the NL West as of writing this.

Colorado Rockies struggle at home with a record of 5 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants have a moderate away record with 15 wins and 21 losses.

The Colorado Rockies average 3.62 runs per game, currently ranking them 25th in the league for now. The San Francisco Giants, however, are in 23rd position with 3.67 runs per game on average.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Date and Kick-off Time

The high-voltage MLB battle between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants will take place on May 07, 2024, at 8:40 pm EDT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

DateMay 07, 2024
Time8:40 pm ET / 5:40 pm PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDenver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Colorado Rockies Team News

26-year-old outfielder Nolan Jones is on the 10-day injured list with his back injury.

Kyle Freeland is listed on the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Bird is unavailable for the Rockies because of his left knee surgery.

San Francisco Giants Team News

Catcher Tom Murphy, 33, is on the 10-day injured list with his head injury.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is moved to the 15-day injured list.

Another left-handed pitcher Ethan Small is also unavailable for the upcoming matchup because of a right oblique strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups:

DateResults
March 17 2024Giants 3-5 Rockies
March 04 2024Rockies 12-10 Giants
Sep 17 2023Rockies 10-11 Giants
Sep 16 2023Rockies 5-2 Giants
Sep 16 2023Rockies 9-5 Giants
