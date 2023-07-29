'Somehow we're still playing!' - Rob McElhenney sends message to Ryan Reynolds as Wrexham's final game of US tour takes FOUR HOURS to complete amid extreme weather

Wrexham's final game of their US tour took four hours to finish amid extreme weather in Philadelphia.

Last game of Wrexham's US tour

Match lasts four hours due to extreme weather

Fans warned to take shelter amid lightning

WHAT HAPPENED? One half of Wrexham's famous ownership duo, Rob McElhenney, was seen on Instagram sending updates to partner Ryan Reynolds as the Welsh side's game against Philadelphia Union II lasted four hours from start to finish.

"Hey Ryan, still at the match," McElhenney posted on his Instagram page. "There was a little bit of a rain delay, by about four hours. For some reason we're still playing. In the UK you can probably still watch the rest of it. There are still some people shouting Wrexham, still lots of people that remain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game finished 1-1, thanks to goals from Tom O'Connor for Wrexham and Jeremy Rafanello for the American side. There was extreme heat and humidity at kick-off in Philadelphia, and fans were warned to take shelter amid heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? This was Wrexham's last game of their US tour, and so they will return to the UK as they prepare for their first game in the Football League for 15 years. They face MK Dons at home on August 5.