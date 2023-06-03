River Plate vs Defensa Y Justicia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Defensa Y Justicia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League leaders River Plate are all set to take on Defensa Y Justicia in a Liga Profesional Argentina match on Saturday at Estadio Mas Monumental.

River Plate will aim for three points at home and extend their lead at the top to seven points. They have failed to register a win in their last two games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Defensa too have failed to win in their last four league games with their last three points in the league coming against Colon in April. They are currently fifth on the league table with 30 points from 18 matches, 11 behind their opponents and leaders River Plate.

River Plate vs Def y Justicia kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30pm ET Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

How to watch River Plate vs Def y Justicia online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream live online through ViX+, Paramount+ and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will miss the services of Bruno Zuculini, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz and Enzo Perez due to injuries while Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Rojas, Pirez, Casco; Aliendro, De La Cruz; Solari, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Petroli Defenders: Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Maidana, Gomez Midfielders: Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Aliendo Forwards: Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez

Def y Justicia team news

There are no injury concerns in the Defensa squad and they are unlikely to make any changes in the lineup that faced Racing Club last week.

Defensa possible XI: Unsain; Sant'Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto; Escalante, Lopez; Alanis, Barbona, Togni; Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Bologna Defenders: Colombo, Cardona, Mingo, Marco, Soto, Caceres, Tripichio, Sant'Anna, Malatini Midfielders: Gutierrez, Benitez, Lopez, Castellani, Escalante, Alanis, Bogarin, Ortiz Forwards: Togni, Barbona, Mosquera, Solari, Espejo, Versaci, Fernandez, Miritello, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, River Plate have won thrice while Defensa Y Justicia won once.

Date Match Competition 1/9/2022 Defensa Y Justicia 0-4 River Plate Copa Argentina 6/6/2022 Defensa Y Justicia 0-0 River Plate Argentine Primera Division 3/4/2022 Defensa Y Justicia 1-2 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 6/12/2021 River Plate 2-3 Defensa Y Justicia Argentine Primera Division 1/3/2020 River Plate 1-1 Defensa Y Justicia Argentine Primera Division

