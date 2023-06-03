River Plate vs Defensa Y Justicia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League leaders River Plate are all set to take on Defensa Y Justicia in a Liga Profesional Argentina match on Saturday at Estadio Mas Monumental.
River Plate will aim for three points at home and extend their lead at the top to seven points. They have failed to register a win in their last two games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
Defensa too have failed to win in their last four league games with their last three points in the league coming against Colon in April. They are currently fifth on the league table with 30 points from 18 matches, 11 behind their opponents and leaders River Plate.
River Plate vs Def y Justicia kick-off time
|Date:
|June 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3.30pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Mas Monumental
The match will kick off at 3.30pm ET and will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental.
How to watch River Plate vs Def y Justicia online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to stream live online through ViX+, Paramount+ and Fanatiz.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
River Plate will miss the services of Bruno Zuculini, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz and Enzo Perez due to injuries while Salomon Rondon remains suspended.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Rojas, Pirez, Casco; Aliendro, De La Cruz; Solari, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Petroli
|Defenders:
|Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Maidana, Gomez
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Aliendo
|Forwards:
|Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez
Def y Justicia team news
There are no injury concerns in the Defensa squad and they are unlikely to make any changes in the lineup that faced Racing Club last week.
Defensa possible XI: Unsain; Sant'Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto; Escalante, Lopez; Alanis, Barbona, Togni; Fernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Bologna
|Defenders:
|Colombo, Cardona, Mingo, Marco, Soto, Caceres, Tripichio, Sant'Anna, Malatini
|Midfielders:
|Gutierrez, Benitez, Lopez, Castellani, Escalante, Alanis, Bogarin, Ortiz
|Forwards:
|Togni, Barbona, Mosquera, Solari, Espejo, Versaci, Fernandez, Miritello, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, River Plate have won thrice while Defensa Y Justicia won once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|1/9/2022
|Defensa Y Justicia 0-4 River Plate
|Copa Argentina
|6/6/2022
|Defensa Y Justicia 0-0 River Plate
|Argentine Primera Division
|3/4/2022
|Defensa Y Justicia 1-2 River Plate
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|6/12/2021
|River Plate 2-3 Defensa Y Justicia
|Argentine Primera Division
|1/3/2020
|River Plate 1-1 Defensa Y Justicia
|Argentine Primera Division