This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

River Plate vs Defensa Y Justicia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ritabrata Banerjee
team-logoRiver Plate
team-logoDef y Justicia
Watch on
River Plate Defensa y Justicia Torneo Binance 2023@RiverPlate/@ClubDefensayJus
Liga Profesional ArgentinaRiver PlateRiver Plate vs Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Defensa Y Justicia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League leaders River Plate are all set to take on Defensa Y Justicia in a Liga Profesional Argentina match on Saturday at Estadio Mas Monumental.

River Plate will aim for three points at home and extend their lead at the top to seven points. They have failed to register a win in their last two games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Defensa too have failed to win in their last four league games with their last three points in the league coming against Colon in April. They are currently fifth on the league table with 30 points from 18 matches, 11 behind their opponents and leaders River Plate.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Def y Justicia kick-off time

Date:June 3, 2023
Kick-off time:3.30pm ET
Venue:Estadio Mas Monumental

The match will kick off at 3.30pm ET and will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental.

How to watch River Plate vs Def y Justicia online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here
Paramount+Watch here
FanatizWatch here

The game is available to stream live online through ViX+, Paramount+ and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will miss the services of Bruno Zuculini, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz and Enzo Perez due to injuries while Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Rojas, Pirez, Casco; Aliendro, De La Cruz; Solari, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Petroli
Defenders:Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Maidana, Gomez
Midfielders:Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Aliendo
Forwards:Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez

Def y Justicia team news

There are no injury concerns in the Defensa squad and they are unlikely to make any changes in the lineup that faced Racing Club last week.

Defensa possible XI: Unsain; Sant'Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto; Escalante, Lopez; Alanis, Barbona, Togni; Fernandez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Bologna
Defenders:Colombo, Cardona, Mingo, Marco, Soto, Caceres, Tripichio, Sant'Anna, Malatini
Midfielders:Gutierrez, Benitez, Lopez, Castellani, Escalante, Alanis, Bogarin, Ortiz
Forwards:Togni, Barbona, Mosquera, Solari, Espejo, Versaci, Fernandez, Miritello, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, River Plate have won thrice while Defensa Y Justicia won once.

DateMatchCompetition
1/9/2022Defensa Y Justicia 0-4 River PlateCopa Argentina
6/6/2022Defensa Y Justicia 0-0 River PlateArgentine Primera Division
3/4/2022Defensa Y Justicia 1-2 River PlateCopa de la Liga Profesional
6/12/2021River Plate 2-3 Defensa Y JusticiaArgentine Primera Division
1/3/2020River Plate 1-1 Defensa Y JusticiaArgentine Primera Division

Useful links