River Plate vs The Strongest: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Abhinav Nair
CONMEBOL Libertadores
Estadio Mâs Monumental
How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between River Plate and The Strongest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on The Strongest in their final 2023 CONEMBOL Libertadores group stage game at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday.

The home side comes into this match second in Group D standings with nine points behind leaders Fluminense who are ahead by two points at first.

The Strongest, on the other hand, are last in the table, however, are only one point behind River Plate and can jump them in the rankings if they win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs The Strongest kick-off time

Date:27 June
Kick-off time:8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Mas Monumental

River Plate and The Strongest will face one another at the Estadio Mas Monumental on June 27 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

How to watch River Plate vs The Strongest online - TV channels & live streams

beIN SPORTSWatch here
FanatizWatch here
fuboTVWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS and available to stream live online through Fanatiz/fuboTV/Sling TV.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will be without striker Salomon Rondon for this game due to suspension, while Bruno Zuculini misses out due to a knee injury.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Pirez, Diaz, Casco; De La Cruz, Perez, Fernandez, Barco; Solari, Beltran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Centurion
Defenders:Casco, Mammana, Herrera, E. Diaz, Gomez, Rojas, P. Diaz
Midfielders:Kranevitter, Perez, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Palavecino, Aliendro, Paradela, Echeverri
Forwards:Simon, Beltran, Borja, Solari

The Strongest team news

The Strongest come into the game with no suspension or injury issues, however, they could make some changes to their lineup for this all-important game.

The Strongest possible XI: Viscarra; Torres, Castillo, Pedraza, Avellaneda; Carrasco, Quiroga; Isnaldo, Ortega, Franco; Arias.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Banegas, Careaga, Viscarra
Defenders:Pedraza, Lino, Jusino, Torres, Claure, Avellaneda, Castillo, Corpus
Midfielders:Carrasco, Quiroga, Ursino, Ortega, Wayar, Arano, Garcia, Robles, Somoya, Arrascaita, Diez
Forwards:Flores, Bustos, Sotomayor, Chura, Isnaldo, Quaglio, Triverio, Arias

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between both sides, River Plate and The Strongest each have two wins, with one game ending in a draw between the two.

DateMatchCompetition
04/05/2023The Strongest 3-1 River PlateCONEMBOL Libertadores
04/07/2016River Plate 6-0 The StrongestCONEMBOL Libertadores
03/17/2016The Strongest 1-1 River PlateCONEMBOL Libertadores
04/06/2001The Strongest 4-1 River PlateCONEMBOL Libertadores
02/23/2001River Plate 5-1 The StrongestCONEMBOL Libertadores

