River Plate vs The Strongest: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between River Plate and The Strongest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on The Strongest in their final 2023 CONEMBOL Libertadores group stage game at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday.

The home side comes into this match second in Group D standings with nine points behind leaders Fluminense who are ahead by two points at first.

The Strongest, on the other hand, are last in the table, however, are only one point behind River Plate and can jump them in the rankings if they win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs The Strongest kick-off time

Date: 27 June Kick-off time: 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

How to watch River Plate vs The Strongest online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS and available to stream live online through Fanatiz/fuboTV/Sling TV.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will be without striker Salomon Rondon for this game due to suspension, while Bruno Zuculini misses out due to a knee injury.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Pirez, Diaz, Casco; De La Cruz, Perez, Fernandez, Barco; Solari, Beltran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Casco, Mammana, Herrera, E. Diaz, Gomez, Rojas, P. Diaz Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Palavecino, Aliendro, Paradela, Echeverri Forwards: Simon, Beltran, Borja, Solari

The Strongest team news

The Strongest come into the game with no suspension or injury issues, however, they could make some changes to their lineup for this all-important game.

The Strongest possible XI: Viscarra; Torres, Castillo, Pedraza, Avellaneda; Carrasco, Quiroga; Isnaldo, Ortega, Franco; Arias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Banegas, Careaga, Viscarra Defenders: Pedraza, Lino, Jusino, Torres, Claure, Avellaneda, Castillo, Corpus Midfielders: Carrasco, Quiroga, Ursino, Ortega, Wayar, Arano, Garcia, Robles, Somoya, Arrascaita, Diez Forwards: Flores, Bustos, Sotomayor, Chura, Isnaldo, Quaglio, Triverio, Arias

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between both sides, River Plate and The Strongest each have two wins, with one game ending in a draw between the two.

Date Match Competition 04/05/2023 The Strongest 3-1 River Plate CONEMBOL Libertadores 04/07/2016 River Plate 6-0 The Strongest CONEMBOL Libertadores 03/17/2016 The Strongest 1-1 River Plate CONEMBOL Libertadores 04/06/2001 The Strongest 4-1 River Plate CONEMBOL Libertadores 02/23/2001 River Plate 5-1 The Strongest CONEMBOL Libertadores

