How to watch today's Richmond vs Duquesne NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-seeded Richmond Spiders (26-5) are set to battle the ninth-seeded Duquesne Dukes (19-11) in the A-10 Tournament on Friday at the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

The Atlantic 10 has been fiercely competitive all season, with nine teams finishing at .500 or better in conference play. However, Richmond's remarkable 16-game winning streak to close out the campaign secured their second straight regular-season crown under Aaron Roussell. Now, the question remains—can they also defend their A-10 tournament title?

Richmond enters this matchup fresh off a 73-65 win over Saint Joseph's (PA), where Maggie Doogan led the way with 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Katie Hill chipped in 13 points and seven boards. Meanwhile, Duquesne is coming in hot after a 79-63 victory against Fordham, powered by Jerni Kiaku’s standout 21-point performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Duquesne NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Duquesne: Date and tip-off time

The Spiders and the Dukes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue Henrico Sports & Events Center Location Glen Allen, Virginia

How to watch Richmond vs Duquesne on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spiders and the Dukes on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Richmond vs Duquesne play-by-play commentary on radio

Richmond Spiders team news & key performers

The Spiders are not just riding a 16-game hot streak—they also boast the conference's most efficient offense, shooting 50% from the field, 39% from deep, and 77% from the line. The dynamic duo of Maggie Doogan and Rachel Ullstrom headline the attack, backed by the defensive prowess of 2023-24 A-10 Defensive Player of the Year Addie Budnik.

Duquesne Dukes news & key performers

On the other side, veteran Megan McConnell may have been recognized as the 2024-25 A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, but the do-it-all guard is enjoying a career season. If she gets steady contributions from her supporting cast, this Dukes squad has the tools to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the conference—and that makes them a dangerous opponent.