Revealed: What Man Utd must do before they consider signing Sofyan Amrabat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are eyeing a move for the Moroccan midfielder to further strengthen their squad but the transfer will only be possible if they manage to offload Scott McTominay, according to Manchester Evening News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The situation has been further complicated since Kobbie Mainoo picked up a knock during the club's pre-season friendly against Real Madrid earlier this week. The youngster was forced to leave the field in the third minute of the game and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches. McTominay's future will now be decided after the club analyses Mainoo's condition.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The English giants are hoping to get a transfer fee somewhere around £40m-£50m for McTominay's with West Ham interested in signing the player. The Scottish international who still has two years left in his existing contract is being eyed as a replacement of Declan Rice who left West Ham for Arsenal for a record transfer fee earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Along with McTominay, United are likely to part ways with another midfielder Fred who is in the final year of his contract. Fulham are currently interested in signing the Brazilian.