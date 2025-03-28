How to Watch Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Sprint Race: Live Stream MotoGP, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Sprint Race: MotoGP.

MotoGP is set to descend upon the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, for the highly anticipated Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas. This event marks Round 3 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship and promises to be an exhilarating weekend of racing.

The action begins on Thursday, March 27, with a press conference featuring top riders like Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, and Ai Ogura.

Game Information

When Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 3:55 pm ET Where Circuit of The Americas TV Channel FOX Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The track action commences on Friday, March 28, with Free Practice sessions, which will be crucial for securing spots in the all-important Q2 qualifying session. Saturday, March 29, will see the riders battle it out for pole position in qualifying, followed by the Tissot Sprint. This sprint race is a pivotal moment in the weekend, offering valuable points and setting the stage for Sunday's main event.

Marc Marquez, now riding for the Ducati Lenovo Team, is a favorite at this circuit, having enjoyed significant success here in the past. Other notable riders include Francesco Bagnaia, also of Ducati, and Franco Morbidelli, who will be competing for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, with Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, will also be looking to make an impact.

Live stream Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Sprint Race on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.