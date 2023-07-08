Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Real Salt Lake hosts Orlando City at America First Field on Sunday morning, the Western Conference will square off against the Eastern Conference.

Since the beginning of June, Salt Lake has gone unbeaten in all competitions, while Orlando has gone four league games without a loss.

In the Western Conference, Pablo Mastroeni's club has the second-fewest points scored at home (10) compared to having the best away record (scoring 20 points from 11 games travelled).

RSL's position in the postseason slots is determined by those away points, and if they win this weekend and both Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC lose, they may move up as high as second in the Western Conference.

By utilising their strong road performance this year, Orlando might hand Salt Lake their sixth home loss in the MLS.

The team led by Oscar Pareja has amassed the most away points in the Eastern Conference, and a victory this weekend would bring their total up to 15.

Only Charlotte FC (15) has scored more goals on the road than the Lions' 14, a statistic that helps Orlando because Charlotte FC has played two more away games than Pareja's team.

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

Real Salt Lake and Orlando City face off on Jul 8 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Erik Holt, Zack Farnsworth and Alex Kei are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino, Daniel Musovski, Damir Kreilach and Pablo Ruiz are currently tied as the club's top scorers so far with four goals each.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Gaston Gonzalez, Luca Petrasso and Abdi Salim unavailable for selection. Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire are the top scorers for Orlando so far with seven goals.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Carlos, Jansson, Schlegel; Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Real Salt Lake and Orlando City have ended with two wins for Orlando and one for Salt Lake.

