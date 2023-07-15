Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Real Salt Lake hosts the New York Red Bulls at America First Field on Sunday, they will be attempting to make it nine games without a loss in Major League Soccer.

After losing to FC Cincinnati in midweek, the visitors will try to win this game in order to move up into the top nine of the Eastern Conference.

Real Salt Lake had a terrible start to the season, losing five of their first seven games, but they have since improved and are now among the top competitors in the standings.

Despite having conceded 33 goals thus far this season, which is tied for the second-highest total in the Western Conference, Pablo Mastroeni's team has made significant defensive progress.

The New York Red Bulls have undoubtedly had a harder time this season after finishing fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference last year before their campaign came to an end in a playoff loss to FC Cincinnati. As of 22 games and just 26 points, they are currently sitting in tenth place.

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls face off on Jul 15 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Erik Holt, Zack Farnsworth and Alex Kei are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino, Daniel Musovski, Damir Kreilach and Pablo Ruiz are currently tied as the club's top scorers so far with four goals each.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Real Salt Lake and NYRB have ended with two wins for New York and one for Salt Lake.

