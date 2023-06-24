Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and Minnesota, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a win over Minnesota United on Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be able to solidify their position in the Western Conference playoff qualification slots.

Meanwhile, the visitors are six points behind their next opponents, but they do have two games in hand.

Salt Lake has qualified for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and will be participating in the MLS' business end of the season once more.

Pablo Mastroeni's team has had a good start to the season, with a 3-1 win away to St Louis in midweek putting them four points ahead of their nearest challengers in the league.

Although some of the teams below them in the Western Conference, including their upcoming opponents, have games in hand, Mastroeni and his players will be confident of tightening their grip on the playoff spots in the coming weeks. They will be encouraged by the fact that they have been there and done so on numerous occasions in recent years.

Similarly, after making the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons, Minnesota will be devastated if they miss out for the first time since 2018.

The Loons were eliminated in the first round in three of those four seasons, with their run to the semi-finals in 2020 representing their best league achievement since being admitted as an MLS expansion team in 2017.

Adrian Heath will not panic just yet because his team still has some ground to make up on the playoff spots; however, five consecutive games without a win in all competitions has dropped them to 12th in the table, making a positive outcome on Saturday all the more essential.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United face off on Jun 24 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Erik Holt, Zack Farnsworth and Alex Kei are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino, Damir Kreilach and Pablo Ruiz are currently tied as the club's top scorers so far with four goals each. Bryan Oviedo is ready to start again having returned from injury midweek.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Ryen Jiba, Mikael Marques, Robin Lod and Kemar Lawrence unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: St Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Reynoso, Dotson, Trapp, Rosales, Fragapane; Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

Head-to-Head Record

