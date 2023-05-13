Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will look to rebound from their 2-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes in their last MLS match with a win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the hosts advanced to the last 16 of the US Open Cup after a tense 4-3 win over Portland Timbers in midweek.

Salt Lake elected to continue with head coach Pablo Mastroeni after sneaking into the playoffs by finishing seventh in the Western Conference last season, despite losing on penalties to Austin FC in the first round.

Although it is still early in the season, Mastroeni's team appears to be in for a tough fight to make it to the main event of the MLS this time around.

However, 11 points from 10 games is a poor start to the season, with consecutive 0-0 draws stifling any momentum in terms of moving up the table.

Indeed, despite only joining the MLS as an expansion team in 2018, Los Angeles won their first MLS Cup last season, capping off a remarkable double that included their second Supporters Shield victory.

Steve Cherundolo's team has picked up where they left off, claiming 18 points in their first nine games, and they might move to the top of the Western Conference table if they return from Salt Lake with all three points this weekend.

However, since beating LA Galaxy 3-2 again in mid-April, their form has been a little patchy, with only one win in five games across all competitions.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles face off on May 13 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Salt Lake vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with three goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders O>viedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is their top scorer with six strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five matches, LAFC has had Salt Lake's number, having won all five games with 12 goals scored and only two conceded. Salt Lake's last victory against LAFC came when they beat the team in Black and Gold 3-0 in 2020.

