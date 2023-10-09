Real Madrid youth coach will not be sacked over Barcelona 'farewell letter' after internal backlash over report

Real Madrid have decided not to sack a youth coach who wrote a thank-you note to his former employers Barcelona after internal backlash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Adria Diaz, an assistant coach at Madrid's 'Juvenil C' side, recently came under fire from his hierarchy for writing a farewell letter to his former employer Barcelona. The matter escalated after the senior figures in the club decided to fire him for calling Barcelona 'the club of his dreams' in the thank-you letter.

However, The Athletic now reports that senior club officials met on Monday to discuss the issue. After the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken to reinstate Diaz in his role. They also reportedly reprimanded the academy leadership for taking such a harsh decision to sack the youth coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz worked at Barcelona in a variety of youth roles between 2015 to 2019. He joined Los Blancos this summer as an under-17 coach.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid's senior team will be next seen in action after the international break when they take on Sevilla on October 21 in La Liga.