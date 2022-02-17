Real Madrid will sign Mbappe & Haaland because Barcelona & Juventus are half-ruined - Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Real Madrid will be the team to land Europe’s hottest prospects Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants are among the top contenders to land the Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain stars this summer.

But Tebas believes that the Santiago Bernabeu side are the only team with the financial power to sign the strikers as their competitors are struggling.

Article continues below

What has been said?

"Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are ruined [financially]," Tebas told reporters.

"That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It's the best thing that could happen to La Liga."

But the president clarified he does not have any insider knowledge to say if the deal will definitely go through, adding: "I have no information regarding Mbappe.

"But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club."

What's the latest with Mbappe?

There is a possibility of Mbappe rejecting interest from Madrid and all other suitors, as it has been reported that he could sign a new deal at PSG that would make him the world's highest-paid player.

The France star added fuel to the fire when he told Movistar this week: “I’ve not decided my future.

“I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

Further reading