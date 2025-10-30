Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

The feeling of an incredible El Clásico victory will still linger in everyone’s mind at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid, however, will look to return to business as usual when they host Valencia in La Liga on Saturday night.

Real Madrid’s new-age Galacticos were at the forefront as the club produced a sumptuous victory over fierce rivals Barcelona last weekend. Jude Bellingham assisted and scored later as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring. Xabi Alonso's men then defended resolutely to see out the game with only a slender goal advantage. After four humiliating losses against the Catalans last season, this victory will inspire Los Blancos to go the distance this season. They opened a five-point gap at the top of the table after Sunday night. A sixth successive win in all competitions against Valencia will cement their claim to dethroning Barcelona as the Kings of Spain.

Carlos Corberan's side returned to winning ways midweek in the Copa del Rey. After a five-game winless run, they thumped UD Maracena 5-0 away from home to restore some confidence. The Bats sit 18th in the table with just 9 points in 10 games. Late lapses of concentration have robbed them of two deserving wins. But the manager who helped them to 12th position last season, away from relegation, will be hopeful of sparking another turnaround. They are yet to win a game away from home, and their next assignment isn't exactly easy. Madrid haven't lost at home since their loss to Valencia themselves in April. The visitors hope to take confidence from that performance and get their season underway, finally.

Real Madrid vs Valencia last-minute tickets

Santiago Bernabeu is a modern marvel when it comes to stadium architecture. With StubHub's help, you can find tickets even at the last minute and experience all the action live from the ground.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The clash can be streamed live on Disney+ in the UK. In the US, fans can stream the game on ESPN+. The game will air on ESPN Deportes with Spanish commentary. The Spanish version can be live-streamed on Fubo in the US and Canada.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia worldwide

Here is how you can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia worldwide.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Key Matchups

Vinicius Jr vs Thierry Correia: The Brazilian winger was the centre of attraction after the Clásico for his theatrics post-substitution. A few reports are emerging from Madrid that his relationship with Alonso broke down completely. However, expect him to retain his place in the lineup to take on Correia, who is in slight discomfort ahead of the game. Vinicius will be keen to pounce on any sort of opening offered if the defender struggles to hold his own.

Dean Huijsen vs Arnaut Danjuma: The Spanish centre-back returned to the fold after a few injury issues. He had a solid outing against the Catalans as the Madrid backline showed great composure. Danjuma has been doing the heavy lifting for Valencia in the attack, as he scored a third of their goals so far. The Dutch striker will be expected to pin back Huijsen and look to run off his shoulder as his side plays on the break.

Kylian Mbappe vs Cesar Tarrega: Mbappe is as clinical as he can be in his career right now. He found the net twice against Barcelona, but only one of them counted. His ability to run in behind and finish has no counters except playing deep. Even then, he will find other ways to hurt the opposition defence. Tarrega, on the back of an impressive U-21 Euros, started his league season well. He will be on his toes against Mbappe, and he can not expect a break for 90 minutes.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Los Blancos show no signs of slowing down. Their star quality is shining under Alonso. The Spaniard has managed to fix a defence that was porous last season. With injured players returning, expect them to be even ruthless going forward. The visitors need to conjure a miracle to get out of Bernabeu with a point.

GOAL'S Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will host the Real Madrid vs Valencia clash on 1st November at 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Getty Images

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are the only injury-enforced absentees for the hosts right now. Andriy Lunin was red-carded after the Clasico brawl and will miss the matchday squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned to fitness, will be in line to start at right back. Alonso has the chance to rotate against Valencia and might ring a few changes in the lineup.

Predicted Lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Miliato, Huijsen, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicus; Mbappe

Valencia team news

Getty Images

The Bats rotated midweek and will be eager to welcome their key men into the lineup against Madrid. Lucas Beltran is a doubt for the fixture. It allows Hugo Duro to slot into the lineup alongside Danjuma. There are question marks over the availabilities of several stars like Pepelu, Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier and Mouctar Diakhaby. The manager will be hopeful of having all of them available on the weekend.

Predicted Lineup: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Guerra, Santamaria, Lopez; Danjuma, Duro

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid were chasing Barcelona desperately in the league when they welcomed Valencia in April. The hosts had a chance to make a dream start as they were awarded a penalty. Vinicus Jr was guilty of seeing his kick saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. To add insult to injury, Diakhaby opened the scoring from a corner just two minutes after the missed penalty. VAR spared Diakhaby's blushes as it chalked off an embarrassing own goal scored by the defender. Bellingham had a telling contribution when he teed up Vinicius himself in the second half to draw level. They attempted to seal all three points late on but stumbled spectacularly. Rafa Mir found Duro after a quick break, allowing the Spaniard to bundle it and pull off a heist. The huge three points helped Valencia survive in the league comfortably and pushed Real Madrid further away from the league title.

Standings

