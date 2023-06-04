Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are set to host Athletic Club on the final matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The hosts haven't lost any of their last 15 meetings against Athletic Club in La Liga (W11 D4), winning the last six. This is their best-ever unbeaten run of consecutive matches against the Basque side in the competition.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that he aims to finish in the second spot, after losing out on the title to Barcelona, and his troops must eke out the three points to confirm the runners-up slot, irrespective of other results. The Italian has lost just one of his seven meetings with Athletic in the league and would hope to better that record over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's side have all to play for as they are vying for a Europa Conference League qualifying spot. They are level on points with Osasuna but have an inferior head-to-head record which means even if they win against Los Blancos, they have to hope that Osasuna drop points against Girona.

They are not the sole contenders for the seventh spot with Girona and Rayo Vallecano also fighting for the European spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Atheltic Club is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm EDT in the US on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN Deportes and will be available to stream via ESPN+ and Fubo Tv.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Karim Benzema's future hangs in the balance as there have been conflicting reports of him leaving the Spanish capital but the Madrid skipper will play on Sunday, which could well be his last appearance in a white shirt if he indeed leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are doubtful with muscular problems but Vinicius Jr. has recovered and should start again.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez Defenders: Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius JR., Rodrygo.

Athletic Club team news

Valverde will likely miss Ander Herrera, Dani Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Jon Morcillo and Yeray Alvarez with injuries.

However, Nico Williams will return to the starting XI and will likely replace Gorka Guruzeta to pair up with Inaki Williams up front.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Vesga, Sancet; Berenguer, Muniain, N Williams; I Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru, Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Lekue, Capa, De Marcos. Midfielders: Vesga, Vencedor, Zarraga, Sancet, Muniain, Berenguer. Forwards: N. Williams, I. Williams, Guruzeta, R. Garcia.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past meetings, Real Madrid have won four matches while Athletic have triumphed on one occasion.

Date Match Competition 23/01/2023 Athletic 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga 04/02/2022 Athletic 1-0 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 17/01/2022 Athletic 0-2 Real Madrid Super Cup 23/12/2021 Athletic 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 02/12/2021 Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic La Liga

