This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Club Friendlies
team-logo
Rose Bowl
team-logo
Watch on Sling
Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid Rafael Leao Milan(C)Getty Images
Real MadridMilanReal Madrid vs MilanClub Friendlies

How to watch the friendly between Real Madrid and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid and AC Milan will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Both teams are coming off of slightly disappointing seasons, with Real Madrid failing to beat Barcelona to the La Liga title and then losing out to Man City in the race for the Champions League trophy. AC Milan had to witness Napoli lift the trophy in Serie A.

The match will be a good opportunity for both teams to test their new signings and get their squad ready for a potential comeback campaign. Madrid will look to begin their pre-season on a strong note whereas Milan will look to build on their 6-0 win against Lumezzane.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Milan kick-off time

Date:July 23, 2023
Kick-off time:10 pm EDT
Venue:Rose Bowl Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 10 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
ESPNWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
fuboTVWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan fixture will be shown live on ESPN, EPSN+, FOX, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid boss, Ancelotti has a strong squad to pick his starting lineup from in the upcoming friendly. The only missing player is Dani Ceballos, who is sidelined due to injury.

New signing Jude Bellingham is expected to finally make his debut for Los Blancos in this match, and we might also see Garcia and Joselu starting, both returning for their second stints with the club.

Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Courtois, Lunin
Defenders:Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy
Midfielders:Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler
Forwards:Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Milan team news

Milan boss Pioli picked a 29-man squad for the tour, but notable absentees include Fode Ballo-Toure, Mattia Caldara, Marko Lazetic, Divock Origi, and Ante Rebic, as they are not part of the manager's plans for the upcoming season.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Pobega; Leao, Krunic, Pulisic; Giroud.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez
Defenders:Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders:Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers
Forwards:Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2021Real Madrid 0-0 AC MilanFriendly
August 2018Real Madrid 3-1 AC MilanFriendly
July 2015Real Madrid 0-0 AC MilanInternational Champions' Cup
December 2014Real Madrid 2-4 AC MilanFriendly
August 2012Real Madrid 5-1 AC MilanFriendly

Useful links