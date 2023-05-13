This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Soham Mukherjee
Real Madrid Getafe LaLiga 2023@realmadrid/@GetafeCF
Primera DivisiónReal Madrid vs GetafeReal MadridGetafe

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will host Getafe in a La Liga fixture on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts have won 13 games on the trot against Getafe at home. It is Getafe's worst run of consecutive defeats against a single opponent away from home in the top flight.

They have slipped to the third spot behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga after their loss to Real Sociedad and will be eager to get back the second spot with a win over their city rivals. However, they are almost out of contention for the title as Barcelona would be crowned champions of Spain if they win the Catalan derby on Sunday against Espanyol, irrespective of other results.

Whereas Getafe are fighting relegation and are desperate to win to climb out of the drop zone. They got the three points in their previous outing against Celta Vigo and will hope to stage an upset against Real Madrid.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

Date:May 13, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm EDT
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Getafe is scheduled to kick off at 3pm EDT in the US on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and will be available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will miss Dani Carvajal as he remains suspended after he was given his marching orders against Real Sociedad. Ferland Mendy has recovered and is available for selection.

Carlo Ancelotti might rotate his squad heavily against Getafe as he will have one eye on the second leg against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on May 16.

"We will play a very demanding game tomorrow against a team that's fighting relegation so I will use a fresh and energetic XI," the Italian stated, hinting that there might be several changes to the line-up.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Mariano, Hazard

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez
Defenders:Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy.
Midfielders:Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric.
Forwards:Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Getafe team news

Mauro Arambarri and Gonzalo Villar will miss through injuries, while Enes Unal and Damian Suarez remain suspended.

Arambarri will likely be replaced by Angel Algobia, while Borja Mayoral could come in for Unal.

Getafe Possible XI: Soria; Angileri, Dakonam, Mitrovic, Alvarez; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Algobia; Alena, Mayoral, Mata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Soria, Casilla, Conde
Defenders:Duarte, Djene, Alvarez, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Amavi, Iglesias.
Midfielders:Algobia, Alena, Milla, Maksimovic, Seoane.
Forwards:Portu, Mayoral, El-Haddadi, Mata, Latasa.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Getafe, Los Blancos have won three times. Meanwhile, Getafe have won once and one match ended in a draw.

DateMatchCompetition
09/10/2022Getafe 0-1 Real MadridLa Liga
10/04/2022Real Madrid 2-0 GetafeLa Liga
02/01/2022Getafe 1-0 Real MadridLa Liga
19/04/2021Getafe 0-0 Real MadridLa Liga
10/02/2021Real Madrid 2-0 GetafeLa Liga

