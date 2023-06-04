Real Madrid plot transfer move for Harry Kane as sudden Karim Benzema exit scuppers plans to go BIG for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer after they confirmed Karim Benzema's exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real are said to be considering a swoop to sign Kane from Spurs, although they are aware they will face significant obstacles, such as the England captain's desire to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record. The Independent claims that Real wanted to keep Benzema for another season before making a major play to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in 2024, but the Frenchman's departure has seen them switch focus to Kane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish club are also letting Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio leave, meaning they have a budget approaching £200 million (€232m/$249m). Kane would command a significant fee, and chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand a figure that would almost wipe out that figure, even though the striker only has a year left on his deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has enjoyed a stunning season, even though Spurs finished eighth, and will not play in Europe in 2023-24. He scored 30 league goals in 38 games, finishing as the runner-up in the Golden Boot race to Haaland.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS & REAL? Tottenham do not currently have a manager but appear poised to appoint Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to replace interim boss Ryan Mason. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will likely push ahead with plans to bring in a top-class striker - be it Kane or someone else - while Jude Bellingham is also due to be joining them from Dortmund.