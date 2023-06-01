Real Madrid interested in Kai Havertz as Karim Benzema’s replacement - with Frenchman nearing Saudi move and Chelsea eyeing mass clear-out

Harry Sherlock
Kai Havertz Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
K. HavertzReal MadridChelseaK. BenzemaTransfers

Real Madrid are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who looks to be off to Saudi Arabia.

  • Havertz discussed as potential signing
  • Benzema subject of offer from Saudi Arabia
  • Chelsea to sell multiple players this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are discussing a potential move to sign Havertz as they brace for Benzema's decision over his future. The striker has been the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabia that would earn him a staggering €400 million (£344m/$427m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz scored seven times last season but is seen as possessing a profile similar to Benzema and he is much younger, as he turns 24 this month. Chelsea need to sell players this summer as they look to trim a bloated squad - but the final decision may come down to new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real are said to be casting their net far and wide as they seek a successor to the Ballon d'Or winner, with Tottenham's Richarlison also considered, according to Spanish outlet Marca. Havertz has a contract until 2025 with the Blues, having arrived in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kai Havertz Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

Karim benzema Real Madrid 2022-23Getty

Mauricio PochettinoGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The appointment of Pochettino is likely to lead to a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge, but it remains to be seen if Havertz is one of the players to leave.

Editors' Picks