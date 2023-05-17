Real Madrid in hot water? Why Getafe have launched complaint over 'illegal' Eduardo Camavinga substitution - explained

Real Madrid could face a points deduction and fine for making an alleged illegal substitution during the 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Getafe allege Madrid made illegal substitution

Injured Camavinga would have had to stay on pitch

Real could face points deduction & fine

WHAT HAPPENED? In the 84th minute of Real Madrid's La Liga contest with Getafe, Los Blancos brought on Alvaro Odriozola for the injured Eduardo Camavinga. However, match-winner Marco Asensio had already left the pitch with Odriozola initially replacing him, before a swift change of plans when Camavinga went down with a knock.

WHAT ARE GETAFE COMPLAINING ABOUT? Getafe took issue with the substitution and filed a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation suggesting that Los Blancos made an illegal substitution. They alleged that Camavinga should have stayed on the pitch despite being injured because Odriozola had already entered the field of play in place of Asensio. The club was originally not planning on taking action, according to Mundo Deportivo, but have changed their mind in recent days.

COULD MADRID FACE CONSEQUENCES? If the federation find Getafe's claims to be true, Madrid will forfeit the match and hand a 3-0 win to the relegation-threatened side. They could also face a fine. The three points would be enough to drag 18th-placed Getafe up to 15th.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A three-point deduction could compound Madrid's embarrassment in La Liga. Los Blancos would fall behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, and trail old foes Barcelona by 17 points.

WHAT'S NEXT? Real Madrid's focus turns to Man City in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night. They will have to respond to the federation on Getafe's allegations before any verdict is made.