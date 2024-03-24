Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga F match between Real Madrid Femenino and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 21 of Liga F wraps up with a big one, as all eyes turn towards Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, where Real Madrid Women welcome Barcelona Women for the latest installment of El Classico Femenino.

The Blaugrana are leading La Liga F solidly, accumulating 58 points after 20 rounds, while second-placed Real Madrid have picked up 49 points, aggressively chasing their traditional rivals.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

The Spanish Primera Division Femenina match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga F clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available to stream on DAZN in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino team news

The hosts could only edge out a 1-0 victory over Eibar in their most recent Liga F outing, with defender Ivana Andres' early goal proving to be the difference.

Teenage attacking sensation Linda Caicedo is improving and developing at quite a rate, and she can wreak havoc in Barca's defence when she drifts centrally from her wide role. Athenea del Castillo and Signe Brunn have been the standout performers for Los Blancos this season in terms of goal contributions.

Real Madrid Women possible XI: Misa; Robles, Galvez, Andres, Svava; Teresa, Toletti; Caicedo, Raso, Athenea; Brunn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Mylene Chavas Defenders: K. Robles, Rocio, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri Forwards: Brunn, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Barcelona team news

Spanish defender Mapi Leon will miss out from the visitor's defensive lineup owing to a knee injury, while Jana Fernandez is also out on the treatment room with a hamstring issue.

The spotlight inevitably falls on Caroline Graham Hansen, whose extraordinary contributions this season have been nothing short of remarkable. With 21 goals and 19 assists to her name from 24 Liga F and Champions League matches, Hansen's influence on the pitch is undeniable.

Ballon d'Or holders Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo has been the soul this side, and will feature from the get-go.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/01/24 Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid Supercopa Femenina 19/11/23 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Liga F 25/03/23 Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid Liga F 19/01/23 Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid Supercopa Femenina 06/11/22 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Liga F

