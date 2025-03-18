How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Arsenal Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women head to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for a Women's Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tie against Real Madrid Femenino on Tuesday.

The Gunners booked the spot in the knockouts and the home advantage for the return leg after finishing atop in Group C, while Las Blancas were made to settle for a second-place finish behind Chelsea in Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available to watch live through DAZN and DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on Tuesday, March 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Midfielder Teresa Abelleira and defender Rocio Galvez remain sidelined by injuries, while Melanie Leupolz and Caroline Weir are fitness doubts.

However, as Leupolz and Weir are likely to shake off the niggles, they should be joined in the XI by Olga Carmona, Maelle Lakrar, Sandie Toletti, Linda Caicedo and Alba Redondo.

Arsenal Women team news

With goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar expected to remain unavailable due to concussion protocol, Manuel Zinsberger would continue in goal, with Emily Fox at right-back despite the latter sustaining a knock in the weekend league game against Everton.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is ruled out through injury, while Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord push for starts in support of forward Alessia Russo.

