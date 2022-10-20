Real Madrid delaying talks over Asensio's future until after World Cup amid Man Utd & Barcelona transfer links

Real Madrid are delaying talks over Marco Asensio's future until after the World Cup amid reported transfer interest from Manchester United.

Madrid contract runs out in summer

Man Utd & Barcelona keen on winger

Has proven his mettle from bench this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu set to expire in June 2023. Asensio has struggled for regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti in the early stages of the season, and the Madrid boss says there are no immediate plans to discuss his contract situation behind the scenes.

WHAT THEY SAID: When quizzed about Asensio's future following his goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Elche, Ancelotti told reporters: "We haven’t talked about the issue of Asensio’s contract. He has played little but when he does, he shows that he can do it. He has been decisive and he will have more minutes in the future, and after the World Cup we will talk about his contractual position.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio is currently behind Rodrygo in the squad pecking order, and has also been linked with Madrid's eternal rivals Barcelona. The 26-year-old suggested he wouldn't be against a switch to Camp Nou when asked about their reported interest in his services last month.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite being relegated to the role of a fringe player by Ancelotti, Asensio has produced the goods when called on from the bench and has two goals in just over 100 minutes of regulation time across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? After a brilliant cameo against Elche, Asensio will be hoping for more action when Real Madrid take on Sevilla at home in La Liga on Saturday.