Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday as the defending champions attempt to rescue themselves from a last-eight exit at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues were beaten on home turf last time out by Los Blancos to leave hopes of a successful run to the final hanging by a thread, and they will need to deliver a dramatic result on the road to stay in the hunt.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, plus team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Real Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasai

It was the Karim Benzema show in London last week when Los Blancos ran rampant in the English capital, and they know that they have breathing space as they head into this game.

As the historic kingpins of Europe, Madrid will fancy their chances of another semi-final, but Carlo Ancelotti will be wary of what his old side could still do.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea need more than just a response on the road - they need a miracle - but if Thomas Tuchel has shown anything since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, it is that you can never count the Blues out.

A dramatic 6-0 rout of Southampton proved the perfect antidote over the weekend and they will travel to Spain backing themselves to complete a great European escape for the ages.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz.

Last five results

Chelsea results Real Madrid results Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9) Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (Apr 9) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6) Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (Apr 2) Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2) Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20) Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea (Mar 19) Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid (Mar 14) Lille 1-2 Chelsea (Mar 16)

Head-to-head