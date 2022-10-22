Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Betis against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Andalusia to take on Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Both teams head into this fixture on the back of disappointing draws as the hosts were held to a stalemate by Cadiz while Diego Simeone's men failed to pick up three points at home courtesy of a late equaliser from Radamel Falcao of Rayo Vallecano.

Already eight points behind leaders Real Madrid, Atletico will be looking for nothing less than a win. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Betis and would hope that the likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann would be able to silence the vociferous Beticos. GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15 pm BST / 8:15 am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville. Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV and Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + ESPN+, FuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV, Premier Player HD India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Real Betis team news & squad

Betis will continue to miss Juanmi and Nabil Fekir as they are suffering from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Sergio Canales will also be missed after he was given his marching orders against Cadiz.

Borja Iglesias is most likely to lead the lines and he would be eager to add to his tally of seven goals in this season.

Real Betis predicted lineup: Silva; Ruibal, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Rodri, Joaquin, Henrique; Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers Bravo, Silva, Dani Defenders Montoya, González, Ruiz, Moreno, Pezzella, Felipe, Sabaly, Miranda, Midfielders Edgar, Paul, Rodriguez, Henrique, Carvalho, Guardado, Rodri, Cruz. Forwards Iglesias, Jose, Joaquin, Moreno, Loren, Lara, Ruibal

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will continue to miss Marcos Llorente, who will be out for a month, Koke, Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon.

Jan Oblak is also a doubt after he was substituted against Athletic Bilbao due to fears of concussion. Ivo Grbic may start between the sticks as a result. Diego Simeone might choose to play three at the back with Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, and Nahuel Molina as the three centre-backs. Rodrigo De Paul could slot in at the centre of the park along with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Axel Witsel. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should lead the line.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Grbic; Gimenez, Savic, Molina; Reinildo, De Paul, Koke, Witsel, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata