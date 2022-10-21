Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Rayo Vallecano welcome Cadiz to face them at Estadio de Vallecas. The hosts are looking to revive their fortunes in mid-table after going three games on the trot without a win.
That said, they are considerably better off than their visitors, who remain at the wrong end of the race, caught up in an early campaign relegation battle already.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Vallecano vs Cadiz date & kick-off time
Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz
October 22, 2022
8:00am ET / 6:30pm IST
How to watch Vallecano vs Cadiz on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes.
Fans in India can catch the match on Voot Select.
US
ESPN Deportes
India
N/A
Voot Select
Vallecano squad & team news
With three wins and three draws to their name in the top-flight this term, it has been far from a poor campaign for Vallecano - but like so many other sides in their position, they likely wish they had more to show.
In a boost though, Oscar Trejo is expected to feature after a foot injury, to help give them a little more grunt up front.
Goalkeepers
Dimitrievski, Morro, D. Lopez
Defenders
Catena, Lejeune, Saveljich, Suarez, F. Garcia, Balliu, Hernandez
Midfielders
U. Lopez, Valentin, Ciss, Nteka, Trejo, Pozo, A. Garcia
Forwards
Bebe, Palazon, Sanchez, Bangoura, Falcao, Martin, Moreno
Cadiz squad and team news
Caught in the rat race at the foot of La Liga, it has been a less than ideal campaign for Cadiz, struggling to leave a positive mark so far this term.
Joseba Zaldua will likely be an absentee with a knee injury, in another blow that will not help their prospects as they look to recover their position.
Goalkeepers
Ledesma, Gil
Defenders
Fali, Chust, Cala, Hernandez, Mbaye, Espino, Arzamendia, Zaldua, Carcelen
Midfielders
Blanco, Alarcon, Garrido, Mari, Alcarez, Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda, Mabil, Ocampo, Alejo
Forwards
Lozano, Perez, Sobrino, Negredo, Gimenez