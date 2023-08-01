Rasmus Hojlund pencilled in for Man Utd medical ahead of £73m transfer from Atalanta - with Danish striker set to sign five-year deal

Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of his £73 million ($93.65m) transfer from Atalanta.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Danish striker will travel to Manchester on Tuesday and head to Carrington to complete his medical tests before putting pen to paper. He will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League giants with an option to extend the contract for a further 12 months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund was left out of the matchday squad during Atalanta's friendly against Bournemouth on Saturday which indicated that the striker is set to leave the Serie A outfit. United have been vying for a No. 9 for a long time after Wout Weghorst failed to find his feet at Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Paris Saint-Germain were also keen to add Hojlund to their ranks as uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe's future continues to loom over Parc des Princes. However, United have had the last laugh as their persistent efforts paid off to fill their No.9 berth in the present and long-term future.

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund will be presented as a new United player following a successful medical and the completion of the formalities in the next few days.