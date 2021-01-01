Rashford opens up on 'surreal' meeting with former U.S. president Obama

The Manchester United forward has revealed he spoke with the statesman in a video call to discuss the influence of young people on society

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he spoke with former United States president Barack Obama in a video call, to discuss the place and influence of young people in society.

The England international said it had been a "surreal" experience to talk with the 44th President, and said their topics of discussion had included the importance of reading and community work.

Rashford has become increasingly involved in social causes during the past two years, most notably in spearheading a drive to tackle child poverty and provide free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

What has been said?

Of getting the chance to talk to the former commander in chief, Rashford said: "It's quite surreal isn't it? I'm sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama, but immediately, he made me feel at ease.

"It wasn't long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today - adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen."

Obama said: "A lot of the young people I meet - including Marcus - they're ahead of where I was when I was 23. They're already making changes and being positive forces in their communities."

Rashford's work outside of football

The 23-year-old has passionately supported campaigns to provide food for children in poverty since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, having suffered similar circumstances when he was a child being raised by a single parent - a history he shares with former President Obama.

His work played a major part in leading to 1.7 million vulnerable children being supported by a £520m Government scheme and other projects have helped deliver 130m meals.

Rashford has also been involved in campaigning against online abuse and racism in football, something which he suffered following Manchester United's defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final this week.

He said he had been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" from various accounts after the game in Gdansk, which United lost 11-10 on penalties.

