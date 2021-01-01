Rapinoe shows she's far from finished as USWNT thrashes Argentina to clinch SheBelieves Cup

The veteran forward was one of the stars on Wednesday as the U.S. won the tournament for the second straight year

The U.S women’s national team became the first back-to-back SheBelieves Cup champions in the tournament’s six-year history on Wednesday, easily defeating Argentina 6-0 to clinch the trophy.

The win finished off a perfect tournament for the USWNT, who had previously defeated Canada and Brazil.

The USWNT had to fight hard against the Canadians and Brazilians, but Wednesday night’s victory was a cakewalk, with core stars as well as players on the Olympic roster bubble all playing their part.

Rapinoe is far from finished

Megan Rapinoe hadn’t seen the field in nearly a year when she came into USWNT camp last month. After she opted out of the NWSL season and one U.S. camp, many questioned if she could regain the game-changing form she’d often displayed in the past.

Five games and five goals later, it’s clear that the veteran hasn’t lost her ability to decide a match.

Rapinoe was everywhere against Argentina, scoring the game’s first two goals and playing a major role with a cheeky flick on the third for Carli Lloyd. The 35-year-old is not going to fly up and down the field anymore but, in the final third, she still has the composure and cutting edge to make the difference.

Olympic roster selection will be a major challenge

It’s no secret that head coach Vlatko Andonovski is going to have some agonizing decisions to make when forming his 18-player Olympic roster. That struggle could not have been more perfectly demonstrated on Wednesday.

Several players on the roster bubble for Tokyo were given a chance to shine against Argentina and, with the obvious caveat of the quality of the opposition, most of them took their chance.

Kristie Mewis assisted Lloyd’s goal with a pinpoint first-time cross before scoring herself with a great left-footed strike. Casey Krueger put in a strong two-way shift in her half on the field while Tierna Davidson was composed and showed her passing range in central defense. Sophia Smith came off the bench and grabbed an assist on Alex Morgan’s goal

The one bubble player who didn’t have a chance to show what she could do was goalkeeper Jane Campbell. Argentina did not have a shot on target all night.

Morgan's meaningful goal

Alex Morgan has scored plenty of goals for the USWNT and almost all of them were more important than Wednesday’s, which made it 5-0 in the 84th minute. But very few would have meant as much to Morgan personally.

The striker’s late goal was her first since the 2019 World Cup semifinal and her first since becoming a mother last May. Morgan’s comeback has been methodical, including an injury-hit stint at Tottenham between September and December, but she now appears fully fit and ready to return to her best for club and country in 2021.