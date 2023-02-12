Rangers vs Partick Thistle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers take on Partick Thistle in a fifth-round Scottish Cup tie on Sunday.
The Light Blues are in red-hot form having won seven matches in a row in all competitions. They are currently second on the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind leaders Celtic.
Partick Thistle, on the other hand, are on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Scottish Championship and are fifth on the league table.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Rangers vs Partick Thistle date & kick-off time
Game:
Rangers vs Partick Thistle
Date:
February 12, 2023
Kick-off:
11am ET, 4pm GMT, 9:30pm IST
Venue:
Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
How to watch Rangers vs Partick Thistle on TV & live stream online
The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Partick Thistle can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US). Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match on Rangers TV.
The game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 and streamed live on Viaplay app in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, there will be neither telecast nor live streaming of the game.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
ESPN+
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay app
India
N/A
N/A
Rangers team news & squad
The only injury concern in the Rangers squad is Joh Lundstram who is out of action owing to an ankle knock.
Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Kamara; Cantwell, Tillman, Kent; Colak
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin
Defenders
Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine
Midfielders
Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jnr
Partick Thistle team news & squad
There are no major injury concerns in the Partick Thistle squad ahead of their crucial Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.
Partick Thistle possible XI: Sneddon; McMillan, McAvoy, Holt, Milne; Bannigan, McKinnon; Lawless, Turner, Fitzpatrick; Mullen
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sneddon, Mitchell
Defenders
McAvoy, Brownlie, Holt, Milne, Hodson, McMillan, Murihead
Midfielders
Docherty, Bannigan, Turner, McKinnon, Fitzpatrick
Forwards
Tiffoney, Lawless, Smith, Mullen, Graham, Dowds