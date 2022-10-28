Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Aberdeen on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers will look to close the gap with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as they welcome Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday. The hosts eked out a point against Livingston in their last league fixture at home last weekend, while the visitors are third on the standings.

The Gers' 3-0 defeat at Napoli last Wednesday means that they only have a Europa League spot to play for, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst may look to prioritise their chances domestically.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Rangers vs Aberdeen date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Aberdeen Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm BST / 7:30pm IST Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen on TV & live stream online

The game between Rangers and Aberdeen is not telecast in the United States (U.S.) and UK. However, those outside the UK can stream the game live via Rangers TV international subscription. For those inside the UK and Ireland, Red TV members can listen to live audio on the club channels.

Fans in India can watch it online on Voot.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A Voot

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Rangers team news and squad Rangers have a long injury list that consists of Connor Goldson, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, John Souttar and Ryan Jack. Meanwhile, midfielder Ianis Hagi has begun training with the unit but may still need some time before getting back to competitive action. Rangers Possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Arfield; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Colak Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Yilmaz, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala Jnr Aberdeen team news and squad

Callum Roberts is the only concern for Aberdeen coach Jim Goodwin as the English forward nears a full recovery from injury.

Aberdeen Possible XI: Roos; McCrorie, Stewart, Scales; Richardson, Barron, Ramadani, Clarkson, MacKenzie; Lopes, Miovski