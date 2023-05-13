Rangers vs Celtic: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will welcome recently crowned Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday for another Old Firm derby at Ibrox Stadium. The match has no bearing on the title race, as Celtic have already wrapped up their 11th championship in 12 years, but it will still be a fiercely contested affair.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 19 league games at their home ground, but they lost out to their arch-rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final in a home game only a few weeks ago. Celtic have been in exceptional form and have not lost a game (in an official competition) since their defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in November last year but they will know that they will have to be at their best to get a result at Ibrox and record an unbeaten league season.

The match is expected to be a close one, and it could go either way. However, with the momentum on their side, Celtic will be regarded as the favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30am EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on CBS Sports and available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed that Ben Davies and Ryan Kent will miss the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Saturday due to injury. The duo joined Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander, and Nnamdi Ofoborh on the sidelines, while Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has returned to his parent club to receive treatment on a season-ending ankle injury.

Antonio Colak's status for the match is uncertain, but Ryan Jack is fit to play after missing four games with an ankle injury. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie will start in goal ahead of Allan McGregor.

The Old Firm derby is always a fiercely contested affair, and it will be interesting to see how Rangers cope without some of their key players. However, they will be determined to put on a good show for their fans and end the season on a positive note.

Rangers predicted XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Raskin; Cantwell, Hagi, Wright; Morelos

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders: Goldson, B Davies, Souttar, King, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine. Midfielders: Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Lowry, Matondo, Wright. Forwards: Morelos, Sakala, Tillman

Celtic team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The defender joins Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy on the sidelines, leaving manager Ange Postecoglou with a depleted defence.

In midfield, Aaron Mooy is touch and go for Saturday's match against Rangers. The Australian international has been struggling with injury but he is expected to be assessed ahead of the game.

James Forrest is available after taking part in team training and Kyogo Furuhashi is also expected to start in attack despite coming off with a knock shortly after scoring against Hearts in their last outing. The Japanese international has been in excellent form and will be looking to add to his tally of 24 goals for the season.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders: Jenz, Starfelt, Ralston, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders: Turnbull, O'Riley, McGregor, Iwata, Hatate, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Maeda, Jota, Haksabanovic, Oh.

Head-to-Head Record

Champions Celtic are unbeaten against Rangers in the last six meetings between the two teams. They have also won the last three head-to-head encounters.

Date Match Competition April 2023 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish Cup April 2023 Celtic 3-2 Rangers Premiership February 2023 Rangers 1-2 Celtic League Cup January 2023 Rangers 2-2 Celtic Premiership September 2022 Celtic 4-0 Rangers Premiership

