'An unbelievable player' - Ramsey backs former Arsenal teammate Wilshere to excel as coach following retirement

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal midfielder and England international decided to hang up his boots back in July after severing ties with Danish side AGF Aarhus. After announcing his retirement, Wilshere was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal's Under-18 side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Mirror, Ramsey said: "Jack called it a day, which was very sad to see. [He was] obviously an unbelievable player on his day, very talented. It was a pleasure to play with him. I wish I had the opportunity to play with him a lot more, but he got injured [and then] I got injured [laughs at the irony] - so we didn't get a lot of time playing together.

"For him now, I think it's a great opportunity. He has that passion, that love of the game, where you knew he was going to stay involved and become a coach or a manager. It's a great platform for him to begin his managerial career, and I wish him all the best. I hope that he can give all of his experience and help [to] players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Ramsey and Wilshere started their journey together at Arsenal in 2008 and played alongside each other for 10 seasons before the English midfielder left the club for West Ham. A year later, Ramsey moved to Juventus, and he is currently plying his trade with Nice in Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSEY? The Welshman has appeared in nine out of Nice's 12 Ligue 1 matches this season and is expected to be in their matchday squad against Partizan in the Europa Conference League on October 27.