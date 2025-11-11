How to watch Quinnipiac vs Yale NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) will look to defend their home floor at M&T Bank Arena on Tuesday when they host the Yale Bulldogs (1-0) in an early-season non-conference clash.

The Bulldogs opened their campaign in dominant fashion, cruising past Navy with a 97-68 win. Yale was sharp on offense, shooting 50% from the field (33-of-66) and connecting on 12 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc, showing impressive balance and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac enters the matchup at 1-1 after bouncing back with a 71-49 victory over Central Connecticut in their most recent outing. The Bobcats have averaged 21.5 fouls per game and are hitting 69.2% of their free throws through two contests, but they’ll be eager to carry their defensive momentum into this showdown with Yale.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will face the Yale Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, CT.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Arena Location Hamden, CT

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Quinnipiac and Yale live on ESPN Select nationally.

Quinnipiac vs Yale team news & key performers

Quinnipiac Bobcats team news

The Bobcats have just two games under their belt, and it's clear there's still some fine-tuning to be done. They're putting up 72.5 points per night, which slides them down around the 297th mark nationally, and they're firing off about 69 shots per game while hitting only 40.6% from the field, a number they'd surely like to see climb as the season rolls along.

Defensively, there are some promising signs. The Bobcats are hustling for 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per outing, showing that they can disrupt opponents. But 13.5 turnovers and 21.5 fouls per game are red flags, those are possessions and points being handed away.

On the bright side, they've got playmakers who can carry the load. Jaden Zimmerman has opened the year on a heater, averaging 19 points and setting the tone offensively. Amarri Monroe isn't far behind, pouring in 15 points a night with steady shot-making. Meanwhile, Grant Randall has been the glue presence, chipping in 8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a reliable interior option.

Yale Bulldogs team news

The Yale men's basketball team (1–0) didn't just open the season, they kicked the doors off it. In a nationally televised matchup on Friday night, the Bulldogs steamrolled Navy (1–1) in a 97–68 statement victory.

With plenty of buzz surrounding the program after last season's success, the question was whether this new-look group could handle the spotlight. The answer? Absolutely.

The starting five of Trevor Mullin ’27, Casey Simmons '26, Isaac Celiscar '28, Nick Townsend '26, and Samson Aletan '27 might look nothing like last year's championship core, especially after the departures of former top gun John Poulakidas '25 and reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Bez Mbeng '25, but the performance showed that Yale hasn't missed a beat.

The Bulldogs combined relentless, high-octane offense with suffocating defensive pressure to build a lead that ballooned into a 29-point rout. Riley Fox made his presence felt in this matchup, pouring in 24 points while shooting an efficient 8-for-13 from the field. In 22 minutes of action, he added 4 rebounds and 1 assist, finishing with an impressive 61.5% shooting clip.