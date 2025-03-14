How to watch today's Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Iona Gaels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Quinnipiac vs Iona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Iona Gaels continue their postseason journey in New Jersey on Friday night as they square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the MAAC Tournament semifinals.

Iona, sitting at an even 16-16 (12-8 in conference play), is coming off a solid 77-65 victory over Manhattan. The Gaels held a slim 33-31 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half. They shot 46.7% from the floor, knocked down 40% of their three-pointers, and converted 78.6% from the free-throw line in the win.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac (20-12) punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 78-64 win over Rider. The Bobcats built a commanding 43-27 halftime lead and managed to withstand a second-half push from their opponent. They finished the night shooting 45.8% from the field, struggled from deep at just 23.8%, but made up for it by hitting 76% of their free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. the Iona Gaels NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Iona Gaels: Date and tip-off time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Iona Gaels and the Gaels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Boardwalk Hall Location Atlantic City, New Jersey

How to watch Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Iona Gaels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bobcats and the Gaels on:

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Quinnipiac Bobcats team news & key performers

Quinnipiac saw Amarri Monroe lead the charge against Rider with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Savion Lewis chipped in 14 points and four assists. The Bobcats had a brief setback in an 83-74 loss to Fairfield but rebounded with a 79-70 victory over Mount St. Mary's before advancing in the tournament. They have won six of their last eight games and finished atop the MAAC standings with a 15-5 record.

Quinnipiac averages 73.9 points per game while surrendering 71.2. The team also pulls down 38.6 rebounds and records 13.8 assists per contest. Monroe is the Bobcats’ go-to scorer, averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds, while Paul Otieno adds 13.3 points and 8.6 boards per game. Quinnipiac is shooting 42.7% from the floor, 29.5% from three-point range, and 75.9% at the charity stripe.

Iona Gaels news & key performers

Dejour Reaves powered Iona’s offense against Manhattan, pouring in 28 points while adding six rebounds. Yaphet Moundi also delivered a strong performance with 23 points and eight boards. The Gaels enter this matchup riding a four-game winning streak, which includes previous victories over Sacred Heart (90-88) and Canisius (82-52). Iona wrapped up the regular season tied for fourth in the MAAC and has averaged 69.7 points per contest while allowing 70.8.

They also grab 37.1 rebounds and dish out 14.6 assists per game. Reaves leads the team with 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while Adam Njie contributes 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. As a team, the Gaels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 32% from beyond the arc, and 68.1% from the free-throw line.