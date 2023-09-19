QPR set their sights on USMNT's Reggie Cannon after defender's exit from Boavista over unpaid wages

USMNT defender Reggie Cannon is set to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT star Reggie Cannon is set to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers as a free agent after leaving Boavista back in June, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old defender recently left the Portuguese club due to unpaid wages and has been a free agent ever since. However, will now join Gareth Ainsworth's side, who currently find themselves in 20th place within the second division of English football. Cannon originally joined Boavista back in 2020 and made 82 appearances for the Porto-based club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANNON? The defender will have to watch from afar as his new side take on Swansea City this evening, as he now looks ahead to possibly making his debut against Birmingham City on Friday evening.