Qatar vs Palestine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Qatar and Palestine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Qatar will take on Palestine in the Asian Cup 2023 Round-of-16 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.

The 2022 World Cup hosts won all their group games and will be confident of getting a win to progress into the quarter-final of the tournament.

Palestine fetched their first win of the tournament in their third group fixture, against Hong Kong. With four points to the group, they were able to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Qatar vs Palestine kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Qatar vs Palestine online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Qatar team news

Al-Sheeb was among the nine new faces in Qatar's starting lineup on matchday three. Only Bassam Al-Rawi and Mostafa Meshaal retained their spots from the previous starting 11.

Captain Hassan Al-Haydos joined the action in the second half, making an immediate impact by scoring and marking his first goal of the 2023 Asian Cup. He will be looking to add to his tally against Palestine.

Striker Akram Afif, who has scored three goals so far, is currently sharing the second spot in the top scorers' list with two other players.

Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Salman, Mendes, Ahmed; Assadalla, Fatehi, Gaber; Mohammad, Ali, Afif

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Palestine team news

The Palestinian squad, in their historic victory over Hong Kong, saw two changes in the starting lineup. Mohammed Khalil and Amid Mahajna stepped in for Camilo Saldana and Mohammed Rashid.

On Tuesday, Oday Dabbagh secured a brace, Zaid Qunbar scored his first goal for the national team, and Rami Hamadeh made just one crucial stop to secure a clean sheet.

They will be hoping to field their best lineup and pull off another upset when they face Qatar.

Palestine predicted XI: Hamadeh; Al-Battat, Termanini, Saleh, Saldana; Mahajna, Jaber, Kharoub, Abu Warda; Z. Qunbar, Dabbagh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaddoura, Abuaker, Hamadeh, Kharoub Defenders: Khalil, Hamed, Saleh, Al-Battat, Saldana, Termaini, Farawi, Mahajna, Issa, Jundi Midfielders: Rashid, Kharoub, Seyam, Modi, Zubaida, Batran, Jaber Forwards: Hassan, Dabbagh, S. Qunbar, Wadi, Z. Qunbar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/11/18 Qatar 3 - 0 Palestine Friendly 12/25/13 Qatar 1 - 0 Palestine West Asian Championship 04/17/13 Qatar 2 - 0 Palestine Friendly 05/28/12 Qatar 0 - 0 Palestine Friendly 09/27/03 Qatar 2 - 1 Palestine Asian Cup qualifier

