By the time the F1 stars arrive at the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix on the final weekend of November, it will have been seven months since the legends of the sport were last seen in the Middle East.

F1’s devoted Asian fans will be drooling over the prospect of the most famous drivers on the planet returning to action in the region, especially as we’re in the midst of one of the exhilarating seasons in recent history. The Drivers’ Championship is very much up for grabs, and the result of the Qatar Grand Prix could prove vital in deciding who is crowned champion.

For the second year in a row, the Qatar Grand Prix kicks off a sizzling season-ending double header with the final race of 2025, the Abu Dhabi GP, taking place a week after, on December 7 at the Yas Marina Circuit. Then, following that, we will all have an anxious 3-month wait until the 2026 F1 campaign gets underway.

Whether you’re looking for Grandstand seats, General Admission access or VIP experiences, there are Qatar Grand Prix tickets to suit all tastes and pockets. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets, how much they’ll cost, and what the schedule looks like ahead of F1’s latest visit to the Lusail International Circuit.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025?

Date Sunday, November 30 Time 7pm local (4pm GMT, 11am ET) Location Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar Tickets Tickets

How to buy F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, accessed directly through the official F1 website, and the Lusail International Circuit Ticket Portal, operated directly by the track.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market.StubHub is a leading retailer for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. Both are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets from QAR175.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

For the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025, general admission tickets for the entire weekend started at QAR600. Three-day grandstand tickets ranged from QAR1,000-1,500. Specific grandstand tickets like those in Turn 2 & 3 cost QAR1,000, with spots in the North Grandstand going for QAR1,500. Trackside hospitality options were also available, for example, the F1 Experiences Champions Club 3-Day Ticket Package cost QAR17,475.

With demand for tickets high (and some packages even sold out), fans can look to secure their spot at the circuit, by going to secondary sites like StubHub, where tickets from QAR175. One to three-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Weekend Schedule

The Qatar Grand Prix 2025 runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, November 28, through Sunday, November 30. Practice, sprint qualifying, sprint and qualifying sessions and the Grand Prix itself are spread over three days as shown below:

Date Session Time (local) Friday, November 28 Practice 1 4:30pm Friday, November 28 Sprint Qualifying 8:30pm Saturday, November 29 Sprint 5pm Saturday, November 29 Qualifying 9pm Sunday, November 30 Grand Prix 7pm

Where is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 held?

The Lusail International Circuit is a motor racing circuit located just outside the city of Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar.

The track is 5.4km in length, with a main straight that is 1km long. The track opened in 2004 and hosted the inaugural Qatar motorcycle Grand Prix in the same year.

In 2007, permanent outdoor lighting was added, so the track could stage night races. The following year, the 2008 Qatar motorcycle Grand Prix became the first ever night race in MotoGP history. The first edition of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix was staged in 2021. Prior to the second edition of the Grand Prix in 2023, the circuit was upgraded and the capacity was increased from 8,000 to 52,000.

Lando Norris currently holds the Lusail lap record, after clocking 1:22.384 in his McLaren during the 2024 Grand Prix.

How to watch or stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Qatar Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Coverage includes not only Sunday’s main race itself, but also of practice, sprint qualifying, sprint and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday too.

If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service, which has ESPN included in all its packages, so offers access to the Qatar Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then$55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans and the streaming service is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.

What to expect from the Qatar Grand Prix 2025?

The Qatar Grand Prix was held for the first time in November 2021 at the Lusail International Circuit. Due to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, it wouldn't return to the F1 schedule until 2023, but organisers did pen a deal to keep in place for at least 10 years. Max Verstappen will head to Qatar in a confident mood following his back-to-back victories in Lusail in 2023 and 2024. The race is one of four night races on the Formula One calendar (Abu Dhabi is too), which makes the spectacle even more thrilling, with the lights illuminating the track and the skyline. The temperatures are substantially cooler at night too, which is a blessing for some racegoers.

To further add to the enjoyment, the Qatar Grand Prix is also only one of six events during the course of 2025 to include ‘sprint’ sessions during the race weekend, meaning fans can look forward to Sprint Qualifying on Friday, the Sprint and Qualifying on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

As well as getting to watch the exhilarating on-track action, a ticket to the Qatar Grand Prix also unlocks additional entertainment opportunities. All the various tickets guarantee entry to the post-race concerts, which feature some huge global music stars. This year, Seal and Metallica are the headline acts. Seal will perform on Friday night, while Metallica will be on stage after Sunday’s race. Like last year, there is no concert on Saturday night, due to the extended on-track schedule. For those seeking more than just high-speed racing excitement, the circuit's numerous ‘Fan Zones’ offer a wide range of leisure activities for all ages and interests too. The F1 drivers will also be making various Main Stage appearances to give interviews across the race weekend.

If being close at hand to watch one of the biggest highlights of the F1 season isn't enough, there's also the added bonus of being able to indulge in all that the city of Doha has to offer hotspots has to offer. It’s a vibrant, beautiful city with a rich culture and there’s an endless list of things to do and see. Fine dining experiences, an abundance of shopping malls, stunning landmarks and natural wonders to view and much, much more.

As a result of hosting a number of recent high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, Doha has rapidly become a standout Middle East destination for sports and leisure travellers, offering a range of experiences to suit all budgets. F1 fans hoping to get to catch all the thrilling track action will be arriving in Doha at the perfect time of year to enjoy other activities around the local area. During the period, November to March, the weather in the region is more suitable for outdoor excursions and trips.