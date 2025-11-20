How to watch Purdue vs Memphis NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will look to keep their early-season momentum rolling when they welcome the Memphis Tigers (1-2) on Thursday night.

Purdue began the year atop the national polls before briefly slipping to No. 2 following wins over Evansville and Oakland. However, a statement road victory against then-No. 8 Alabama, paired with a solid performance in Sunday’s triumph over Akron, vaulted the Boilermakers back into the No. 1 spot ahead of Houston.

Memphis, meanwhile, has had a bumpier start. The Tigers opened their campaign with a home win against San Francisco, but last week’s road trip brought back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and UNLV. Their 92-78 defeat to the Runnin’ Rebels snapped an impressive 11-game home winning streak, with 18 costly turnovers turning into 30 points the other way.

Purdue vs Memphis: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Memphis Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Baha Mar Convention Center Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Purdue vs Memphis on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Memphis Tigers live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Purdue vs Memphis team news & key performers

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue has come out of the gates firing, racing to a 4–0 start behind an offense that looks sharp in every phase. In their 97–59 rout of Akron, Trey Kaufman-Renn put on a clinic with 17 points and 15 boards, while Braden Smith orchestrated the attack beautifully, finishing with 16 points and 10 assists. South Dakota transfer Oscar Cluff also made his presence felt in the paint, posting 14 points and 14 rebounds, and freshman Omer Mayer chipped in 14 points and six assists in another impressive showing from the Bench Mob.

Memphis Tigers team news

Memphis, meanwhile, sits at 1–2 and still searching for its identity. Back-to-back setbacks against UNLV and Ole Miss exposed some early-season growing pains, especially with turnovers and uneven execution. The offense hasn’t fully gelled, and Penny Hardaway has been candid about the group still trying to find its rhythm as new faces settle into their roles.

What the Tigers do have is size. Freshman 7-foot-1 big man Simon Majok gives them an imposing presence inside, and veteran Julius Thedford adds experience and strength in the frontcourt. If Memphis can dictate the rebounding battle and limit second-chance opportunities, they might be able to hang around longer than expected.

But Purdue’s interior duo, led by Kaufman-Renn and a relentless rebounding group, can match that size and intensity. If the Boilermakers continue playing with the same physicality and polish they've shown so far, they could quickly take control of the matchup and make Memphis’ margin for error extremely slim.