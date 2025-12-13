How to watch Purdue vs Marquette NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Marquette Golden Eagles head to West Lafayette this Saturday to square off with No. 6 Purdue at the always-lively Mackey Arena, with the two teams trending in very different directions.

Marquette’s season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far, leaving the Golden Eagles sitting at an even 5–5. They started the year on solid footing at 3–1, picking up wins over Albany, Southern, and Little Rock before stumbling against Indiana. Since then, consistency has been hard to come by. Marquette has gone 2–4 over its last six games, with victories only against Central Michigan and Valparaiso, while suffering defeats to Maryland, Dayton, Oklahoma, and Valparaiso. The latest setback came on December 6, when the Golden Eagles were outpaced 96–76 by Wisconsin.

Purdue, meanwhile, has largely cruised through the early part of the season. The Boilermakers rattled off eight straight wins to open the campaign, taking care of business against Evansville, Oakland, Alabama, Akron, Memphis, Texas Tech, Eastern Illinois, and Rutgers. Their unbeaten run finally snapped last weekend with a loss to Iowa State, but Purdue responded emphatically by throttling Minnesota 85–57 on December 10. That bounce-back win pushed the Boilermakers to a 9–1 record and reaffirmed why they’re firmly entrenched among the nation’s elite heading into this matchup.

Purdue vs Marquette: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue vs Marquette on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Marquette Golden Eagles live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Purdue vs Marquette team news & key performers

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue answered its first stumble of the season in emphatic fashion, rolling past Minnesota with a second-half avalanche that turned a close game into a laugher. Braden Smith was everywhere, stuffing the stat sheet with 15 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and five steals while controlling the tempo from start to finish. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff owned the paint, each posting double-doubles as the Boilermakers ripped off a 21–0 run right out of the locker room. It was the kind of statement win that reminded everyone why Purdue is viewed as one of the most well-rounded teams in the country.

That balance shows up night after night. The Boilermakers are pouring in 85.2 points per game and knocking down shots at nearly a 50 percent clip. Fletcher Loyer paces the scoring at 14.4 points per contest and has been lethal from deep, while Smith has cemented himself as one of college basketball’s premier floor generals. Inside, Kaufman-Renn has been a double-double machine, and Cluff brings extra muscle and rebounding punch. Purdue’s ball movement is elite, and with weapons inside and out, defenses are constantly picking their poison.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news

Marquette, meanwhile, is still searching for answers. Adrien Stevens led the way with 15 points in his first career start against Wisconsin, but the Golden Eagles dug themselves an early hole after a brutal stretch from beyond the arc. Chase Ross and Nigel James Jr. chipped in solid contributions, yet Marquette never found its footing as defensive breakdowns and cold shooting doomed them once again. It’s been a frustrating stretch for Shaka Smart’s group, which has now dropped four of its last six and struggled to find consistency against high-level competition.

The Golden Eagles can score in bunches, averaging just over 80 points per game, but the efficiency simply hasn’t been there. Shooting percentages in the low 40s overall and barely above 30 percent from three have made life difficult, especially against physical, disciplined opponents. Ross has shouldered much of the load as the primary scoring option, with James providing energy and playmaking as a freshman. Ben Gold offers size and rebounding inside, but too often Marquette’s offense goes cold, forcing Ross to try to carry the scoring burden on his own.