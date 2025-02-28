How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) are desperate to halt a four-game skid as they prepare to take on the UCLA Bruins (20-8) at Mackey Arena on Friday.

The Bruins have been one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten over the past month, climbing into the top five of the standings with an 11-6 conference record. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, proving their resilience despite a few setbacks. Their recent stretch includes a hard-fought loss against Illinois and a home victory over Indiana. They stumbled in a home defeat to Minnesota last week but bounced back with an impressive 69-61 road win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Purdue is searching for answers after four consecutive losses knocked them down to sixth place in the conference at 11-5. A strong finish could still vault them into the top four, but their defense has been a glaring weakness in recent matchups. The Boilermakers suffered setbacks against Michigan and Wisconsin two weeks ago, followed by a road defeat at Michigan State. Their woes continued on Saturday, as they endured a 73-58 drubbing at the hands of Indiana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers vs. the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Friday, February 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers vs the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

A standout performer for Purdue this season has been Trey Kaufman-Renn. The junior forward has notched 20 points in four of his last five contests, though he managed just nine points on Sunday. He’s leading the charge with 19.2 PPG. Braden Smith, however, has been hit or miss, reaching double figures only twice in his last five matchups. The junior guard is still posting solid numbers, averaging 15.8 PPG.

Fletcher Loyer has been on a hot streak, scoring 15 or more points in three of his last four games. The junior guard erupted for 20 points on Saturday and is averaging 13.9 PPG. Myles Colvin, a sophomore forward, has been finding his rhythm, tallying 11 points in each of his last two appearances while averaging 5.1 PPG.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

For UCLA, Tyler Bilodeau isn’t known for high-scoring outbursts, but his efficiency speaks volumes. The junior forward has shot 50% or better in three of his last five contests, though he was limited to eight points on Sunday. On the season, he’s contributing 13.9 points per game (PPG). Eric Dailey Jr., on the other hand, delivered a standout performance against Ohio State, pouring in 20 points. The sophomore guard has been a steady presence, averaging 11.6 PPG on 51% shooting.

The Bruins lean on two double-digit scorers. Sebastian Mack has hit double figures in four of his last five games, averaging 9.9 PPG as a sophomore guard. Meanwhile, Kobe Johnson, a senior guard, has also scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, contributing 8.4 PPG.